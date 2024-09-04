Galway Bay FM

4 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Inis Mór farmer to feature in new TG4 series this week

Share story:
Inis Mór farmer to feature in new TG4 series this week

An Inis Mór farmer is set to feature in a new TG4 series starting tonight at 8.30

‘Caomhóirí na Talún’ will follow Pádraic Ó Flaithearta and four other farmers over the course of a year.

Pádraic farms traditionally in one of the most unique habitats in the country, practicing summer and winter grazing to promote biodiversity.

The show follows the farmers as they try strike a balance between preserving nature and the realities of making a living.

Share story:

€100 million price tag to upgrade nine roads throughout Galway city

At least 100 million euro is needed to upgrade nine roads throughout the city, mostly on the west side. The figure has been revealed to local councilors a...

Inis Mór's medical resources get boost with modern ambulance

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today. Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old ambulances, the...

Applications now open to artists for €250,000 city climate project

Applications are now open for artists to participate in a quarter-of-a-million euro climate project in Galway city. The project, called ‘The Air We Shar...

Inis Mór gets new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today on Inis Mor. Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old...