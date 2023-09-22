Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival to feature unique folklore exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival is to include a folklore exhibition as part of this year’s event which takes place tomorrow

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Bíonn Blas ar an mBeagán- Wild Autumn Fruits on Inis Meáin’ and it will be launched at the official opening at noon tomorrow.

The Community Hall, Halla Naomh Eoin, will host a wide range of events for young and old.

Activities include a poetry competition, a baking competition, a guided nature tour and jam-making, crocheting, ink-making and gin-making workshops.

Festival Director Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh, explains the idea behind the festival:

