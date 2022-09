Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique festival celebrating blackberries is to be held for the first time on Inis Meáin this weekend.

‘Féile na bPuiteachaí’ will involve a range of activities – including music and song, jam-making, Irish-language poetry, food and drink workshops, and a baking competition.

Festival director, Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh has high hopes for the event: