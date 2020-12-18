Inis Meáin business expresses frustration at unreliable cargo services to island

print

A knitwear company on Inis Meáin has raised serious concerns over the unreliability of cargo services to the Island.

Founder of Cniotáil Inis Meáin, Tarlach De Blácam, says it’s a particularly serious issue during the winter months.

This, he says, is due to heavy swells which prevent the cargo vessel, which serves all three islands, from docking at the pier on Inis Meáin.

He claims the cargo vessel failed to dock this morning, which forced them to charter a special flight with Aer Árann to get an order to the mainland.

Tarlach De Blácam says a solution has to be found as the unpredictability of the current service has a serious impact on business – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…