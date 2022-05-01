INIS IRON MEÁIN 2022 – A big day for the small community of Inis Meáin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – After a “Don’t mention its name” enforced break we are back and we were more determined than ever to build on the successes of past celebrations of Inis Iron Meáin, a road race that has taken place on the middle Island of the three Aran Islands for the past 18 years.

The race, which has three courses, took place on Saturday the 30th April at 1:30pm and was followed by the annual BBQ and prize giving ceremony, sponsored by Seachtain na Gaeilge, along with an opportunity to meet with our special guests on the day.

Coláiste Naomh Eoin, the secondary school on Inis Meáin, which comes under the governance of Galway Roscommon ETB, has proven to be a springboard for innovation and progress and the school community has contributed greatly to this development for the Island. This year we welcomed back many old friends and we were equally as delighted to welcome new friends and special guests Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport, Jack Chambers and Economist, podcaster and general legend David McWilliams.

Minister Chambers was welcomed as one of our special guests at this year’s event which coincided with the official opening of the new community centre on the Island. The centre will host the Comhlacht Forbartha offices as well as having remote digital office space available through the Údarás na Gaeltachta funded GTeic. Minister Chambers, who has been Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport since July 2020, along with his role in the Department of Defence since November 2020, most recently launched a language plan for the Aran Islands worth €2.1 million over the next seven years.

David McWilliams joined us for the first time for the event, sharing his excitement in his podcast this week with over 180,000 listeners – “I am very excited to be heading back to the spectacular and unique beauty of Inis Meáin for Inis Iron Meáin 2022 and supporting Coláiste Naomh Eoin in all it does for the Irish Language. This vibrant school is an integral part of the Island community and acts as custodians of the Irish language, while at the same time safeguarding the Island’s ecosystem with their many environmental accolades. My son loved the time he spent at Coláiste Naomh Eoin as part of his transition year. I’m looking forward to recording my next podcast episode from there during the May bank holiday weekend.”

The original Island road race, Inis Iron Meáin came back for 2022 with three distances of 5km, 10km and 12km including a beach run along Ceann Gainnimh, to cater for every level of participant from the novice to the seasoned runner. Inis Iron Meáin continues to be the flagship fundraising event for Coláiste Naomh Eoin, as they raise funds vital to the continued success of Inis Meáin’s vibrant Irish language boarding school.

Mairéad Ní Fhátharta, Principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, was really looking forward to this year’s race, saying “this event is so much more than just a race and is genuinely always such a happy day for everyone. It is an opportunity, after what seems like an eternity, to run or walk while at the same time celebrating in the company of so many friends, old and new. The event also allows participants to enjoy all that our Island has to offer and showcases the merits of Irish medium education which draws teenagers from all over the country to this beautiful offshore Island school.”