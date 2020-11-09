Information on technical query awaited before official approval issues for upgrade works at Scoil Chaitríona

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education says it is awaiting information on technical queries before the official letter of approval can issue for upgrade works at Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore in the city.

The works were approved in principle in September under the Emergency Works Scheme.

The Department says it’s currently awaiting a reply from the school’s consultant in regards to technical queries before the official letter of approval can issue.

It adds that a building project to provide improved accommodation for both the Senior and Junior schools is included in the Department’s school building programme.

The options for providing this accommodation are currently being explored.

It comes as the current school campus – which is a mixture of prefabs and a building which was designed in the 1970s – has been long described as not fit for purpose.

Local councillor Alan Cheevers says the longer term plan must be delivered on.