Information meetings to be held across county on rural social schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of information meetings are to take place across the county in relation to the Rural Social Scheme and Tús – a community work placement scheme for unemployed people.

The meetings will provide information and guidance on renewing current work plans and applications from new organisations will also be considered.

The first meeting will take place this Monday at the Irish Workhouse in Portumna.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

On Wednesday, the meeting will be held at the Community Centre in Caltra.

The next two meetings will be held the following week, starting on Monday, the 4th of February at Kiltullagh Hall near Athenry.

The final meeting will take place on Tuesday, the 5th of February at the community centre in Glenamaddy.

All meetings will begin at 8pm.