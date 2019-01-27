Current track
Title
Artist

Information meetings to be held across county on rural social schemes

Written by on 27 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of information meetings are to take place across the county in relation to the Rural Social Scheme and Tús – a community work placement scheme for unemployed people.

The meetings will provide information and guidance on renewing current work plans and applications from new organisations will also be considered.

The first meeting will take place this Monday at the Irish Workhouse in Portumna.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

On Wednesday, the meeting will be held at the Community Centre in Caltra.

The next two meetings will be held the following week, starting on Monday, the 4th of February at Kiltullagh Hall near Athenry.

The final meeting will take place on Tuesday, the 5th of February at the community centre in Glenamaddy.

All meetings will begin at 8pm.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Three Galway schools in top 15 in Ireland

27 January 2019

0 0

County councillors to review functions of municipal districts

26 January 2019

0 0

Councillor Ivan Canning loses out at Fianna Fail selection convention in Loughrea

26 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

County councillors to review functions of municipal districts

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway TD calls for comprehensive review of rural transport policies

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend