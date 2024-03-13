Information evening on Shancloon Windfarm as planning submission is expected

Shancloon Windfarm Action Group is hosting an information evening on Monday March 18th.

It comes as the group expects planning permission to be submitted on the proposed development on land from Kilconly to Caherlistrane.

It would consist of at least eleven 180m turbines, with several of them to be constructed in peatland.

The meeting will provide updates on the development, including maps of the site, as well as information on how to prepare an objection.