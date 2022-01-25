Information clinic to support migrant women in the West of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A free information clinic will be held tomorrow (Jan 26th) aimed at migrant women in the West of Ireland, who are victims of gender-based violence.

The clinic is led by the Immigrant Council and aims to support women who may be at risk of further abuse due to their immigration status.

The aim is to help migrant women in abusive situations better understand their rights and seek independent residence status for themselves and their children.

The confidential immigration sessions will take place tomorrow via Zoom in the form of 20-minute appointments with interpretation services available for certain languages, if required.

Mary Henderson is spokesperson for The Immigrant Council of Ireland and says undocumented women often fear deportation and are afraid to report domestic or gender-based violence…