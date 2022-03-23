Influence of dandelion growth on city council’s grass cutting causes row

Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Galway City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath has confirmed the growth of the dandelion is a key factor in determining when grass cutting should begin.

The matter caused a sharp exchange of words between two members at this week’s city council meeting

The higher March temperatures may be causing the grass to sprout forth and Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty put a question, in this regard, at this week’s meeting of the City Council.

She asked, would the Council begin grass cutting.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Martina O’ Connor, who was chairing the meeting – responded by saying that it is too soon to cut the grass.

That would have to wait, Councillor O’ Connor said until the dandelions had gone to seed.

Otherwise, she stated ‘we will have no food’.

Calling for grass to be cut at this stage was out of the question, the Deputy Mayor said and she added that Councillor O’ Flaherty should inform herself better.

Councillor O’ Flaherty responded strongly and said it was not a role for the Deputy Mayor to attempt to lecture her.

At a later stage CEO, Brendan McGrath said that the dandelion provided food for the bee population and this was in alignment with the Council’s Pollinator programme.