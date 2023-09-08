8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County Council on Monday.

Fórsa Trade Union says the national action is due to strong resistance to the establishment of a job evaluation scheme.

Job evaluation assesses if a job’s grade is properly matched to its duties and responsibilities.

Fórsa believes it should be a feature of public service positions, which generally range from Grade 3 to Grade 8.

But it says the Local Government Management Agency has failed to engage in any meaningful way on the proposal and is “stridently” resisting it.

As a result, industrial action is set to get underway at local authorities across the country on Monday – including Galway City and County Councils.

Public services won’t be disrupted – but the first step is an indefinite ban on responses to routine queries from politicians, from councillors to TDs.

Fórsa says it will announce further action – up to and including strike action – in due course.

