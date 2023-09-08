8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County Council on Monday.

Fórsa Trade Union says the national action is due to strong resistance to the establishment of a job evaluation scheme.

Job evaluation assesses if a job’s grade is properly matched to its duties and responsibilities.

Fórsa believes it should be a feature of public service positions, which generally range from Grade 3 to Grade 8.

But it says the Local Government Management Agency has failed to engage in any meaningful way on the proposal and is “stridently” resisting it.

As a result, industrial action is set to get underway at local authorities across the country on Monday – including Galway City and County Councils.

Public services won’t be disrupted – but the first step is an indefinite ban on responses to routine queries from politicians, from councilor’s to TDs.

Fórsa says it will announce further action – up to and including strike action – in due course.

Anger and frustration over continued neglect of R336 in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over the continued neglect of the R336 in Connemara. At a meeting held earlier today, l...

Approval for plans to convert home opposite Galwegians into guesthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a project to transform a home in Renmore into a guesthouse. The six-bedroom home fronts onto th...

European Coastline Expedition to visit 5 libraries across Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A unique European Coastal mapping expedition is to visit 5 libraries across Galway City and County this week. The aim is to engage...

University of Galway research highlights need for action against cyber violence against women in politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Research by the University of Galway is highlighting an urgent need for action to tackle cyber violence against women in politics....