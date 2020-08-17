Individuals and groups in Tuam urged to apply for Arts Council funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Individuals and groups in the Tuam area are being urged to apply for Arts Council grants through the Creative Places Tuam fund.

The fund supports projects that will benefit the locality and is aimed at emerging or established groups who want to try something new.

The grants can finance a small event or activity, allow applicants to start a new project or bring in external expertise to help grow an idea.

The allocations range from the minimum amount of €250 to the maximum amount of €1,000.

The closing date for applications is Thursday 27th of August at 5pm.

Creative Places Tuam Coordinator Carolann Courtney says the programme is very inclusive.

