Individual responsibility key in ensuring Galway schools stay open

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Individual responsibility will be key in ensuring schools across Galway reopen and stay open.

That’s according to Cathal Moore, the Principal of Presentation College Athenry, where over 100 teachers and over 1,000 students are preparing to return on August 31st.

Like others county-wide, the secondary school broke up on March 12th and has since been delivering remote learning.

Principal Cathal Moore says some proposals such as staggered lunchtimes will not be possible to deliver in a secondary school setting and while additional teaching resources are welcome, the numbers may not be sufficient.

He says the school is preparing for August 31st and will do everything possible to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Principal Moore adds that New Zealand’s handling of the virus is an example that should be examined by Ireland as society returns to some levels pre-COVID there.

He told Galway Talks while every measure will be implemented by schools under the guidance of public health, individual responsibility will be vital….

