Galway Bay fm newsroom – India’s Ambassador to Ireland will mark the start of Asia Business Week with a visit to ATU Galway on Monday morning (28/11).

Akhilesh Mishra will be joined by joined by CEO of Asia Matters Martin Murray to give a talk at 10.45 am to discuss ways for Ireland to boost trade links with Asia.

Mr Murray highlights the potential of the Asian market for businesses in the west of Ireland.