11 January 2024

Index reveals Galway above national average levels of affluence

Galway is above the national average level of affluence, according to a new index.

The Pobal HP Deprivation Index uses data from Census 2022, analysing 10 measures of an area’s level of disadvantage.

They include education, employment, and number of people living in a household.

1,045 separate areas were identified in Galway, with classifications ranging from very affluent to extremely disadvantaged.

The full index can be viewed at Maps.Pobal.ie.

Martin Quigley, Director of Data and Analytics at Pobal, has been speaking to David Nevin.

