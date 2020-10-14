Independent TDs from across West join calls for State supports for Shannon Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice have joined calls for a range of urgent State supports for Shannon Airport.

At a meeting with Shannon Airport management, Independent TDs from across the west were told the facility is experiencing weekly revenue losses of €1.8m due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The airport is expecting annual revenue for 2020 to be down by 80%.

The group of TDs have vowed to meet with the Taoiseach, Minister for Transport and airline representatives with a number of key requests.

These include that Ireland sign up to the EU-wide traffic light system, that testing protocol be agreed at all Irish airports and that the national aviation policy be amended in line with EU law to enable State-owned airports access State funding for capital expenditure projects.