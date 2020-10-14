Independent TDs from across West join calls for State supports for Shannon Airport

By
GBFM News
-
Pictured in the Departures Terminal at Shannon Airport, County Clare, following a meeting on the challenges faced by Shannon Airport during the Covid crisis are left to right; Michael McNamara (Clare, Independent Group), Michael Fitzmaurice (Roscommon Galway, Independent Group), Richard ODonoghue (Limerick County, Rural Independent Group), Noel Grealish (Galway West, Regional Independent Group), Mary Considine (CEO, Shannon Group) and Ray O'Driscoll (Chief Operating Officer, Shannon Group). FREE TO USE

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish and Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice have joined calls for a range of urgent State supports for Shannon Airport.

At a meeting with Shannon Airport management, Independent TDs from across the west were told the facility is experiencing weekly revenue losses of €1.8m due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The airport is expecting annual revenue for 2020 to be down by 80%.

The group of TDs have vowed to meet with the Taoiseach, Minister for Transport and airline representatives with a number of key requests.

These include that Ireland sign up to the EU-wide traffic light system, that testing protocol be agreed at all Irish airports and that the national aviation policy be amended in line with EU law to enable State-owned airports access State funding for capital expenditure projects.

