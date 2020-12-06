Independent TD welcomes Tax Relief for farm Safety Equipment in next year’s Budget

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed the introduction of acceleration of wear and tear tax allowances for farm safety equipment in the Finance Bill.

The inclusion of this incentive will help farmers to write off the cost of the purchase of equipment to increase safety on their farms.

Deputy Canney said that this will help farmers carry out their work in a safe manner

“Where a farmer acquires a piece of safety equipment, the farmer applies for a qualifying certificate for revenue to implement the tax relief”

“The Bill includes a list of equipment which qualifies including Hydraulic linkage arms mounted tractor jacking systems, Big bag lifter systems, Chemical storage cabinets, Animal anti-backing gates for cattle crush, Quick hitch mechanisms for tractors, Provision of access lift, Hoist or integrated ramp to farm vehicles and wheelchair restraints, Wheelchair docking station, Modified controls, Modified seating, Additional steps for easier access, Farm vehicle and machinery controls and Hydraulically controlled linkage arms”

“The farm is a very dangerous work environment and these measures will help farmers overcome the cost of providing essential safety equipment”