Independent TD Welcomes opening tomorrow of the Grove Hospital in Tuam

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed the fact that the Grove Hospital in Tuam is now open for business as a Mental Health Day Facility and a Children Disability Network Centre and will be officially opened tomorrow.

Local people attended the Open Day on Friday to see firsthand the work that had been carried out and following a €13 Million investment, the building has been restored and modernised.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Deputy Canney said tomorrow is a big day with the opening of the Old Grove and the Community Nursing United.