Galway Bay FM

15 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Independent TD Welcomes opening tomorrow of the Grove Hospital in Tuam

Share story:
Independent TD Welcomes opening tomorrow of the Grove Hospital in Tuam

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed the fact that the Grove Hospital in Tuam is now open for business as a Mental Health Day Facility and a Children Disability Network Centre and will be officially opened tomorrow.

Local people attended the Open Day on Friday to see firsthand the work that had been carried out and following a €13 Million investment, the building has been restored and modernised.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Deputy Canney said tomorrow is a big day with the opening of the Old Grove and the Community Nursing United.

Share story:

Meeting hears of a Burial grounds crisis in Leitir Móir and in Connemara.

Leitir Móir is the latest area in Connemara which faces a crisis as regards the availability of burial grounds. A meeting this week heard that there may ...

Local TD claims "Balanced Regional Development" not happening on the ground

“Balanced Regional Development” is a lovely phrase – but it’s just not happening on the ground. That’s according to Galway W...

Traffic management for 5 days of roadworks on N67 Oranmore Dual Carriageway

Traffic management is to be put in place for 5 days of roadworks on N67 Oranmore Dual Carriageway which begins tomorrow. The roadworks will be on the inbo...

Man dies following Road Traffic Collision near Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road, at Cloneish, Co. Roscommon, ye...