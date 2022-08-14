Independent TD calls on the government to increase resources available to Community Welfare Officers

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway Independent TD has called on the Government to increase resources and make more staff available as applications for help from Community Welfare Officers have increased dramatically due to the cost of living crisis.

Deputy Sean Canney said that the shortage of Community Welfare staff is causing delays in dealing with applications for Supplementary Welfare Support.

He added that with the increase in demand for help the Community Welfare Offices are overrun with queries and as a result this has led to delays in dealing with applications.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Deputy Canney said this was not fair on either the applicant or the Community Welfare Officers.