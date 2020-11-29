Independent TD calls on Government to extend incentives for first time buyers to purchase vacant properties

print

A Galway TD has said that if the Government are serious about housing and rejuvenating vacant properties, they then need to incentivise first time buyers to buy vacant properties.

Independent deputy Sean Canney said that there was a new focus on remote working and the evidence was that working couples were prepared to move to towns and villages.

He added that incentives such as a targeted help to buy scheme and a state backed mortgage would entice young couples to invest in vacant properties and convert those vacant buildings into vibrant living spaces.

Deputy Canney said the incentives that are there for buyers of new homes need to be extended to help those who buy vacant properties