Independent review into nine hospitals nationwide finds unacceptable treatment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An independent review of nine hospitals across the country found ‘unsafe’ and ‘unacceptable’ treatment at all of those examined.

It’s also recommended an end to the practice of placing trolleys on wards once the health system becomes stabilised.

The hosptials reviewed included Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and Galway University Hospital.

The review of unplanned care looked at nine hospitals which were under huge pressure during the 2018/2019 winter season.

However it was never published by the HSE who felt it was no longer relevant in light of the pandemic.

It’s now in the public domain following a Freedom of Information request by the Irish Patients Association.

The Irish Examiner says the report states that 50% or more of patients spent at least one night on a trolley before getting a bed or being discharged, while in at least one of the hospital, patients spent up to 10 nights on trolleys.

The review recommended an end to the practice of placing trolleys on wards once the health system becomes stabilised