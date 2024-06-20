Galway Bay FM

20 June 2024

Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being “locked out” of power in new County Council

Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked out” of power in the new County Council, which meets for the first time tomorrow.

They had been in talks with Fianna Fail for a pact that would’ve required the support of some independents and Sinn Fein.

The pact is vital – because it decides who is elected as mayor of the county, who is elected chair of the districts, and who is appointed to a wide range of important committees and bodies.

But now, it’s been revealed that Fianna Fail has entered a pact with Fine Gael instead – and despite already having a majority, it’s also taken on-board a number of independents.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas had this opinion on the abrupt about-face.

