Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North.

It’s been confirmed that Councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh are to run in the local elections in the Connemara South and Connemara North electoral areas.

Councillors Thomas and Walsh were former members of Fianna Fail who resigned from the party last month and their decision has been welcomed by the Party’s TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh have long been champions of their communities, and their decision to join Independent Ireland reflects their commitment to listening to their people and representing the interests of those people.

Their announcement follows the decision by Ciaran Mullooly on Friday that he is to run for the party in the forthcoming European Elections in the Midlands/North West constituency.