Galway Bay FM

7 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Share story:
Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North.

It’s been confirmed that Councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh are to run in the local elections in the Connemara South and Connemara North electoral areas.

Councillors Thomas and Walsh were former members of Fianna Fail who resigned from the party last month and their decision has been welcomed by the Party’s TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh have long been champions of their communities, and their decision to join Independent Ireland reflects their commitment to listening to their people and representing the interests of those people.

Their announcement follows the decision by Ciaran Mullooly on Friday that he is to run for the party in the forthcoming European Elections in the Midlands/North West constituency.

Share story:

Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released

The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam on Friday have been released. The deceased has been...

Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc

Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now be on stage of an Taibhdhearc. Scéal na Gaillimhe is a u...

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damagin...

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature ma...