Independent Galway TD’s call for Government action on Shannon Airport

A number of Independent Galway TD’s are calling on the Government to take urgent action on Shannon Airport.

Galway West Deputies Catherine Connolly and Noel Grealish, Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, and Roscommon-Galway Deputies Denis Naughten and Michael Fitzmaurice are seeking a meeting with the Taoiseach and the Transport Minister.

They’re part of a national group of 13 Independent TD’s, who want the Government to ensure full connectivity is maintained at Shannon Airport – in order to avoid a potential collapse in the local tourism sector.

They’re particularly concerned that Aer Lingus wants to shift its flights at Shannon Airport to UK airports instead to serve routes to the US.

Clare Deputy Michael McNamara says it’s a worrying development and would be very damaging for the local economy….

