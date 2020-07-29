Independent Evelyn Parsons co-opted to Fine Gael Senator’s county council seat

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Evelyn Parsons has been co-opted to the county council seat – left vacant by Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan.

When Senator Dolan was originally elected to the seat she was an Independent, so the co-option was left to an Independent member

Spiddal native Councillor Parsons is a medical doctor who has worked in community services in the Midlands for the last 25 years.

She’s committed to the interests of Ballinasloe – having been active in local environmental and community campaigns over the past two years.

They included the Ballinasloe Says No group, which is opposed to the construction and operation of the Poolboy Waste Transfer Station on the outskirts of the town

Councillor Parsons says tourism development in Ballinasloe will be a major focus point in her work going forward – saying she is 100 per cent behind the development of a greenway.

She says it's a huge honour and privilege to represent the Ballinasloe area