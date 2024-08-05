Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a decision by Waterways Ireland regarding Meelick Weir and Walkway as a tourist destination.

The Weir was constructed and opened to the public in 2020 by Waterways Ireland and is now a very popular destination linking Galway and Offaly across the River Shannon as a walkway.

However, there have been several issues regarding services and accessibility for those with disabilities at the Weir and Walkway that were brought up at a recent meeting as explained by Deputy Canney and he said he looked forward to working with Waterways Ireland in delivering these services.