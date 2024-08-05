Galway Bay FM

5 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Share story:
Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a decision by Waterways Ireland regarding Meelick Weir and Walkway as a tourist destination.

The Weir was constructed and opened to the public in 2020 by Waterways Ireland and is now a very popular destination linking Galway and Offaly across the River Shannon as a walkway.

However, there have been several issues regarding services and accessibility for those with disabilities at the Weir and Walkway that were brought up at a recent meeting as explained by Deputy Canney and he said he looked forward to working with Waterways Ireland in delivering these services.

Share story:

Call for City Council to "work harder" to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city boundaries. That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor A...

Galway Man completes five day 240 kilometer charity cycle for Irish Kidney Association

A Galway man yesterday completed a five-day 240-kilometer charity cycle for the Irish Kidney Association with a dialysis machine in tow across the country...

MEP lashes EU proposal to reduce agricultural produce Promotion Budget

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s proposal to reduce the Promotion Budget for agricultural produce is “simply unacceptable...

Status yellow warning for rain for Galway for tomorrow afternoon

A status yellow warning for rain has been issued for Galway for tomorrow afternoon. The moderate weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann. It comes ...