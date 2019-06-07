Independent councillor Mike Cubbard is new Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent cllr Mike Cubbard is the new Mayor of Galway, elected under a rainbow pact.

The trauma and turmoil of the pact negotiations of the last two weeks was raised in the city council chamber, with various insults being traded over the initial agreement being abandoned by some members.

Under the rainbow coalition involving 6 Independents, 2 Green Party councillors, 1 Social Democrats representative and 1 Labour Mike Cubbard was elected as Mayor by 10 votes to 8.

Mayor Cubbard was proposed by Ind councillor Noel Larkin and seconded by Green party councillor Pauline O’Reilly.

The new Deputy Mayor, elected under the pact, is Independent Donal Lyons.