Independent Councillor Jim Cuddy elected as Cathaoirleach for Athenry-Oranmore district

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Councillor Jim Cuddy has been voted in as the new Cathaoirleach of the Athenry-Oranmore district.

The election is in line with the county council’s pact involving 11 Fine Gael members, 9 independents and one Green councillor.

Councillor Cuddy, who has previously served as Cathaoirleach in the district, was nominated by Fine Gael Councillor Liam Carroll and seconded by Independent James Charity.

Councillor Carroll has been elected as leas-cathaoirleach.

