Independent councillor James Charity elected Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Athenry/Oranmore councillor James Charity has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Galway County council.

Councillor Charity was elected as Chair following the County Council’s AGM held at Kiltormer sports complex last evening, a venue chosen to comply with social distancing

The new Cathaoirleach was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington and seconded by Independent councillor Jim Cuddy as part of a five year pact involving 11 Fine Gael members, 9 Independents and one green party councillor.

Tuam area Fine Gael councillor Pete Roche was elected Leas Cathaoirleach

Cllr Charity takes over the Cathaoirleach position from Loughrea area councillor Jimmy McClearn.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news after his election, councillor Charity said his focus will be on helping the county recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic….