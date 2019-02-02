Independent Councillor Des Joyce to bow out of politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Councillor Des Joyce will not contest the local elections in May.

He was co-opted to the council in 2014, replacing Michael Fitzmaurice who was elected as a T.D.

Due to work and family commitments, he has decided not to run in the next local election.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says he is now endorsing well-known Williamstown businessman, Declan Geraghty to run instead.

Photo – MichaelFitzmaurice.ie