3 April 2024

Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty to defend her seat in June’s elections

Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has confirmed that she is to defend her seat in June’s elections

The full-time Councillor says that over the past 25 years she has built up a good relationship with the people of the City East electoral area.

Cllr O’Flaherty was first elected to the City Council in 1999, taking the seat that her late mother Bridie also held for 25 years

Terry has been returned at every election since, topping the poll twice and serving as Mayor on two occasions

Top of her work plan for the coming 5 year term would be repairs and resurfacing to roads and footpaths, grass cutting, road sweeping, litter collection, gully cleaning, pothole repairs, public lighting, and bio diversity initiatives

