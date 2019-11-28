Independent Ballinasloe Councillor Aisling Dolan joins Fine Gael

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Ballinasloe Councillor Aisling Dolan has joined Fine Gael and the party will run her in the upcoming general election in a move which has caused party unrest locally.

At a meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council last night, Cllr Dolan was added to the constituency ticket to run alongside Senator Maura Hopkins.

Sitting representatives and grassroots members say they were not informed of the sweeping move to add Cllr Dolan to the ticket.

Roscommon Senator Maura Hopkins has been active for several months in preparing her general election bid in the constituency which currently has no Fine Gael TD.

Poolboy native Councillor Dolan, who works at the UHG based Health Innovation Hub is a first time councillor, having won her seat in this year’s local elections.

In a post on Facebook this morning, Cllr Dolan said she would be delighted to now go on and represent the region on a national level – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…