Increasing Galway County Council funding top of agenda for new Chairperson Liam Carroll

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Councillor Liam Carroll says his main goal as Galway County Council Chairperson is to increase its funding.

Councillor Carroll was voted as Cathaoirleach for the county for the upcoming year, with a vote of 20 for and 17 against.

The Fine Gael councillor will serve as chair for the final term of the current Council before next year’s local elections.

Independent Councillor Evelyn Parsons was unanimously elected as Leas-Chathaoirleach for the year ahead.

Councillor Carroll explains why he is prioritising the council’s finances: