Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planned increases in road tolls are to be deferred, including the price rise at the M6 Ballinasloe toll.

The three coalition leaders have agreed to the move.

The hike in tolls was due to take effect in January, on nine of the country’s ten tolled roads.

The toll at Cappataggle was to rise by 10 cent.

However, nationally, the tolls will not rise until July.

It follows widespread criticism of the decision to hike prices during the cost of living crisis.