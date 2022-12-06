Increased Garda presence across city in light of recent assaults

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s now an increased Garda presence across Galway city in light of the recent level of serious assaults.

At this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said assaults causing harm are a serious concern.

He said Gardaí are putting resources into tackling the issue, and foot patrols have been increased.

But it was noted that more Gardaí on the beat means some other specialist units are having to make do with less resources.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says there will be a highly visible presence in the city for the rest of this month.