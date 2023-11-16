Increased garda and security presence on Galway rail routes today

There will be an increased presence of gardai and security on rail routes today, including Galway services.

Operation Twin Tracks aims to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

More officers will be in place on trains passing through Oranmore, Athenry, Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, Craughwell, Ardrahan and Gort

There are ongoing concerns about how safe people feel on public transport.

Overall, more officers will be on Dublin services as as the LUAS and DART, and will also be in place on eight intercity train routes nationwide including services from Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Kildare, Wicklow and Cork.

They say they will engage with commuters and provide guidance on crime prevention.

But it’s worth noting – that this is a one day operation and issues with public transport go much beyond this.