Increased funding required if Galway is to tackle illegal dumping crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD says further funding must be secured in a bid to combat illegal dumping in the city and county.

Fine Gael TD, Hildegarde Naughton has met with Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton along with other local representatives to highlight the lack of funding available to local authorities in the area.

The Climate Committee Chairperson argued that while the Government doubled the funding under one anti-dumping initiative to €3m nationally this year, the problem still remains.

Deputy Naughton is calling for an increase in the Government enforcement measures grant to ensure that national waste legislation can be enforced…