Increased focus on West needed under revised National Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says there needs to be an increased focus on meaningful investment in the West and North regions in the National Development Plan.

The NDP is a strategic blueprint that sets out national investment priorities over a 10 year period.

The Government is working on revising the plan – and Deputy Sean Canney believes the West and North regions are in urgent need of “positive discrimination”.

He refers to the European Commission which recently classified both regions as moderate on its “Regional Innovation Scoreboard”.

Deputy Canney also notes that both areas are recognised by the EU as a region in transition, where the GDP per capita is well below the EU average.

Deputy Canney argues there needs to be a ‘seismic’ shift in the Governemnt’s atittude.