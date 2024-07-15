15 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Increased bus shelters and bus stops in Ballinasloe area despite lack of buses

Plans are being advanced for new bus shelters in Mountbellew, Moylough and at the Marina in Ballinasloe.

Tender processes have begun, and there are also plans to create new bus stops in Glenamaddy, Ahascragh and Ballygar.

Ballinasloe Councillors are welcoming the news, however they are calling on the NTA to address the issue of diminishing bus routes in the area.

Councilor Alan Harney says while infrastructure is important, connectivity in rural areas needs to be improved:

