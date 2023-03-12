Increase to upper limit per household in number of Irish language students in The Gaeltacht.

This is Seachtain na Gaeilge and it comes with an announcement that can generate more money for those who provide accommodation in the Gaeltacht for teenagers who come to learn Irish.

The increase will benefit many homes in Connemara and the Aran Islands.

Tugann siad ardú croí don phobal ar bhóithríní na Gaeltachta i gcroílár an tsamhraidh.

Déagóirí – na céadta agus na mílte acu-tagtha as chuile chontae sa tír agus iad ag féachaint le blas na Gaeilge a thabhairt leo as tóbar na teanga.

They are teenagers full of life who congregate in the Gaeltacht in the summertime – to learn Irish and to have fun in the process.

But since 2014, the upper limit of Summer college students permitted in any one house was 12. This week, Gaeltacht Minister of State, Patrick O’ Donovan, raised the upper limit to 16.

There are stipulations: floor space of 8.5 cubic metres is necessary for every individual in a bedroom.

The increase in the upper limit of students per house means more money for many householders, up to €3,000 per year in some cases according to Roinn na Gaeltachta.

It could be an important boost and good for the colleges. 25% of Gaeltacht households nationally gave up keeping students in recent years.