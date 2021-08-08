Increase of Patients with Covid 19 in Galway Hospitals as numbers nationally surpass 200 for the first time in four months

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has passed the 200 mark for the first time in almost four months.

208 people are now receiving treatment, the highest since April 13th.

Figures for Galway Hospitals show a slight increase with 21 in Galway University Hospital and 4 in Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe.

This is an increase of one in both hospitals

33 are in ICU with Galway University Hospital having the most cases in the Country with six alongside the Mater.

There are no patients in ICU in Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe.

1,828 new infections were confirmed yesterday, up from 1,782 the previous day with the 14-day incidence rate standing at 386 per 100,000 people – the highest in six months.