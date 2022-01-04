Increase of almost 5 percent in home prices across Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure on the housing market isn’t showing signs of easing, with asking prices up almost 10 percent last year.

Latest quarterly figures from MyHome.ie show it’s up 9.7 percent nationwide, compared to the same period the previous year.

Across Co. Galway, the average mix-adjusted asking price for a property is now €245 thousand, up almost 5 percent.

In Galway City, the figure stands at €285 thousand, up more than 2 percent.

Nationally, the mix-adjusted asking price for a property is now €311 thousand.

Author of the report, Davy chief economist, Conall McCoille, doesn’t expect the rate of inflation to continue this year.