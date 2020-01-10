Increase in workplace deaths in Galway during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 3 workplace deaths recorded in Galway last year.

That’s according to new figures from the Health and Safety Authority – which show an increase of one fatality on the figure recorded in 2018.

Figures from the HSA show that 46 people were killed in workplace accidents across the country last year.

The most common cause of death was people becoming trapped or crushed, followed by being struck by a vehicle and suffering an impact from a fall.

In Galway, there were 3 workplace deaths recorded during 2019 – up from 2 fatalities throughout 2018.