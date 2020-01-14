Increase in unemployment across all areas of Galway in December

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All areas of County Galway saw an increase in unemployment during the month of December.

Across the county, the number of people on the live register rose from 9,219 people in November to 9,462 in December.

The biggest increase was in Tuam, which rose from 1,414 to 1,476 in the same period.

There was an increase of 55 people on the Live Register in Loughrea, which now stands at 1,004.

While Galway City experienced a similar rise of 41, bringing the number of unemployed people in the city to 4,521.

Meanwhile, in Gort, there was an increase of 33 people, with the Live Register for December finishing at 723.

Clifden recorded an increase of 30 people, with a total of 665 people unemployed in the area.

While Ballinasloe had the lowest increase as 22 people signed onto the Live Register during December, which now stands at 1,073.