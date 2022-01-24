Increase in unemployed across Galway during December

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

There was a slight increase in unemployment across Galway last month.

Figures for December show there were 7,869 people out of work – an increase of 83 since November.

In Galway City, the figure for December was broadly unchanged with 3,918 people on the live register.

The same was true of Tuam, where there are now 1,148 people out of work, and in Loughrea, where the figure stands at 747.

There was a significant increase in Ballinasloe during December, which recorded a figure of 934 – an increase of 43 people compared to the month previous.

There was also an increase in numbers on the live register in Clifden, which rose by 14 to 542.

There was also a slight rise in unemployment in Gort, which finished at 580 – representing an increase of 8 people on the figure for November.