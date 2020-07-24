Increase in suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated at Galway Hospitals.

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

University Hospital Galway has seen an increase in patients undergoing treatment for suspected cases of Covid-19.

One confirmed case and 13 patients who are awaiting the results of the virus test are undergoing treatment at the city hospital as of last night.

2 of the patients suspected to have the virus are currently undergoing treatment in UHG’s intensive care unit.

That’s compared to the beginning of the week, where there were no patients receiving treatment within the ICU and 9 patients undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of coronavirus.

Nationally, 11 confirmed cases of the virus and 88 suspected cases are currently receiving hospital treatment for their conditions, with 15 of these in critical care wards.