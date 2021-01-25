Increase in Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been an increase in the number of people across Galway set to claim the Pandemic Unemployment Payment tomorrow.

Just over 25 thousand will receive the payment – that’s an increase of around 800 since this time last week.

Nationally, 475,000 will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – a slight increase on the figure for last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving the payment this week is accommodation and food services, which accounts for over 111,500 people.

It comes following todays reports that 4 in 10 workers in Kerry, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wexford and Carlow are in receipt of state income supports.

While the figure for Galway stands at 20 percent.