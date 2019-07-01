Increase in overcrowding at UHG last month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was an increase in overcrowding at University Hospital Galway last month when compared to the same time last year.

In June, 546 people were forced to wait on trolleys for admission – compared to the figure of 501 recorded in June 2018.

It’s the third worst figure recorded for the month of June since the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation began recording figures in 2006.

Meanwhile, there was a slight decrease in the overcrowding figures recorded at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

