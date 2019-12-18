Increase in number of patients attending Portiuncula Hospital with the flu

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is urging the public not to visit patients at the hospital unless it’s essential due to a spike in flu numbers.

According to the East Galway Hospital, there has been increase in the number of patients attending the Emergency Department at Portiuncula with symptoms of the flu.

In an effort to protect patients and staff, the hospital has enacted visitor restrictions.

They are asking that only two immediate family members visit patients at any one time, and that children should not visit the hospital, except in exceptional circumstances.